Being a minimalist, it’s the beauty of having naturally curly hair. My hair mojo is wash and go, but then again, sometimes it’s nice to try a new look. It’s also very nice to get pampered. Like how? Like when someone hands you a mug of coffee first thing in the am, or surprises you with an icy cold beer from a hidden river cooler after a long hike. Here’s another: To have someone take charge of styling your hair.

3 Places to Go When You Don’t Want to 1. Blo Dry Bar (Best of the Beehive 2019) “Once in a while, isn’t it nice to let someone take over and do the heavy hairstyle lifting? Take a load off your shoulders, arms, wrists and hands and let the folks at the Blo Dry Bar take on your next full blowout, classic up-do, or create a fancy fishtail braid.” 202 E. Wilmington Ave. Suite 150, SLC, 801-466-2090, blomedry.com 2. drybar Sugar House 1133 E. Wilmington Ave., SLC, 385-429-5334, thedrybar.com 3. STYLD’ Blow Dry Bar 602 E 500 South (Trolley Square), SLC, 801-609-7718, styldblowdrybar.com

Being a hot mess with a face mask, I entered the newly opened Dry Bar salon (formerly Jamba Juice) in Sugar House last Saturday. And, it no longer resembles (or smells like) the smoothie station, instead envision an open, bright and cheerful salon. Not meant for cuts, colors or perms, this is a place to get your hair deep washed, conditioned and styled as desired. The Dry Bar along with a few other local styling-only/blow-out salons (side) have popped up to meet the demand of many, who would enjoy a professionally trained hairstylist who knows how to use the products and have magic trick tools to make it happen.

As most of us know, braiding one’s hair or taking on a radical updo is difficult if not impossible to do yourself, so if that’s the look you want, having it done is a bit of a luxury, especially for an upscale event ($45-90.) My stylist worked hard to blow out each strand of my endless amounts of thick hair, carefully using styling products to protect from heat damage and boost the shine, and used a flat iron to fully straighten and add shape. Being far from my everyday look, I enjoyed it. My hair felt soft, smooth enough that my friends/daughters had to touch it in disbelief.

With COVID-19 still going strong, the Dry Bar salon is taking safety measures: practicing safe distancing between clients and requiring the use of masks. For those uncomfortable to visit the salon, the Dry Bar can also bring their services to you through stay-at-home appointments, and stylists bring all the needed hair tools and products.