1.5 oz. @shdistillery Bourbon⁠

1.5 oz. Utah Honey and Akane Apple Shrub⁠

.25+ oz. @waterpocketdistillery Snow Angel .25 oz. lemon juice⁠

Barspoon of simple syrup⁠

2 dashes Regans Orange Bitters⁠

Combine in shaker over ice, shake and strain into a footed glass. Serve with dried apple garnish.⁠

“My goal for this drink was to make it with as many local ingredients as possible,” says Reagle, “and seeing as the farm scene is pretty quiet in November I decided to go with a classic method of fruit preservation: the shrub.⁠

