Today is Small Business Saturday 💖 Make sure to shop small and shop local today and any other day and support the businesses that make our city so amazing!
A holiday letter from our editor, Mary Brown Malouf:
"It’s the season for celebration. And let’s face it—it was a bad year for cheer. Nevertheless, though masked and socially distanced, we will join together again this year in love and joy for one another. We will clink glasses, feast, toast to a better future and enjoy what we have, taking care to live in the moment. Remembering the good times in the midst of the not-so-good and pledging to support one another."
Have a wonderful and safe holiday. Cheers! 🥂
Happy Friday! We all know the best way to celebrate the end of the week is with a cocktail 😉!
🍸 And our next highlighted cocktail is the perfect way to start your weekend. @alibislc's 'Far From The Tree' by Clif Reagle:
1.5 oz. @shdistillery Bourbon
1.5 oz. Utah Honey and Akane Apple Shrub
.25+ oz. @waterpocketdistillery Snow Angel .25 oz. lemon juice
Barspoon of simple syrup
2 dashes Regans Orange Bitters
Combine in shaker over ice, shake and strain into a footed glass. Serve with dried apple garnish.
“My goal for this drink was to make it with as many local ingredients as possible,” says Reagle, “and seeing as the farm scene is pretty quiet in November I decided to go with a classic method of fruit preservation: the shrub.
Moose, moose, moose! You never know where moose will show up, and with winter approaching, sightings may become more frequent.⠀
Photos courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
November 20th is Transgender Day of Remembrance. Over 300 flags are currently on display outside of the Salt Lake City and County Building, representing transgender lives lost this year.⠀
A virtual memorial to honor the dead will be held this Friday at 6 pm. (Presented by TEA of Utah and @projectrainbowutah and Sponsored by: @utahlgbtqchamber, @equalityutah, @utahpridecenter and @hrcutah) See link in bio for details.⠀
#transgenderdayofremembrance...
Yes. Thanksgiving is going to be different this year. So instead of stressing out to prepare a meal, help support local restaurants who need our love this Thanksgiving. 🦃
Restaurants are doing what they can to make this Thanksgiving seamless for us. With offerings of curbside pick up, meal kits, and even delivery, ordering out this Thanksgiving seems like a no-brainer.
Don't forget to vote in our 2020 Cocktail Contest!! 🍸🍹🥂
Our next highlighted coktail is @thecopperonion's “Not Today Satan” by Frank Mealy:
1.5 oz. @shdistillery Bourbon
1.5 oz. pear shrub (Champagne Vinegar/Earl Grey simple 2:1)
.75 oz. lemon juice
Preheat glass with hot water. Mix ingredients, pour into the hot glass, top with hot water and garnish with cinnamon stick, star anise and dried pear.
Mealy is a full-time bartender for the Copper Group. “Inspiration for this drink came from the expectation that we’re going to be running our outdoor patio season longer because of Covid.” People are more comfortable sitting outside, Mealy says, “So I wanted to make a hot drink for the colder months.”
Did you know that the first woman to cast a ballot in the United States voted right here in Salt Lake City?
In 1870, on her way to work as a schoolteacher, Seraph Young stopped by SLC’s old City Hall—right across from the Capitol—and made history as the first woman to vote under a women's equal suffrage law.
Like many of us, Young voted early in that election simply because she had to get to work on time. Her story reminds us of the power ordinary people have to make history. Now, get out and vote!
Here in Utah, we live on the traditional and ancestral homelands of the Shoshone, Paiute, Goshute and Ute Tribes. Today we celebrate the people who first called this land home. We remember the struggles and tragedies they endured and recognize the fight for justice and autonomy that Indigenous Peoples still face.
Go to the link in bio to give to Diné Bikéyah and support Bears Ears. 🏜️