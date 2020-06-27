“For the first time in my life, I belong to a political party — and here’s why you should, too,” is the headline of June 1, 2020, Salt Lake Tribune article by Robert Gehrke, he reports, “I did it because I should get to have a voice in who Utah’s next governor is.”

And while Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen is not noticing this as a trend, according to Gehrke’s twitter poll and my own personal and highly scientific observations and conversations, we’d beg to differ. While Democrats would be thrilled with a Democratic governor, as Utahns, we know better. As Gehrke points out, “The Democratic nominee, Chris Peterson, seems like a sharp, likable guy. But in the past five gubernatorial elections, the sharp, likable Democrat has lost by an average margin of 67% to 30%.”

To be clear, whoever wins the Republican primary will most likely decide who runs the state for the next ten years. So many people are registering as party members for the first time or switching sides, call it temporary, call it ‘monkeywrenching.’ Here’s another perspective:

A Utah County resident, Claralyn Hill ran (and nearly won) for legislative house district 62 in 2008 as a Democrat. Hill made the switch to the Republican Party several years ago for a number of reasons, but her choice was heavily influenced by a comment from a former female member of the Utah State Legislature, Janette Hales Beckham, who as a Republican and in an almost completely male-dominated house, gained much respect while also holding more liberal leanings. Hill recalls a statement Beckham once made after being questioned about why she kept a Republican affiliation. Her response was simple, “Because I wanted to be in the room.” Hill also recognizing the need for more like herself to enter the Republican “room” realized that she would be better heard by being in the party than outside of it.

Most importantly, just get out and vote Utah.

