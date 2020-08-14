Love of dogs is practically a prerequisite for being a Park City resident. Hearth and Hill, Park City’s popular “gathering spot,” loves dogs as much as any of their PC neighbors. So the restaurant welcomes dog lovers—WITH their pets—to share the hospitality.

Hearth and Hill’s patio has been certified dog-friendly by the Summit County Health Department, and in honor of the tail-waggers, restaurant mocktails have been named after the staff’s shelter-rescued pets.

Boone’s Bubbles (Pomegranate, Mint, Lime, Soda, Sprite, Agave) Inspiration: Boone, Brooks’s dog, a 10-year old black lab mix from Nuzzle and Co.

Jack’s Jubilee (Lemon, Cinnamon, Soda, Pineapple, Sprite) Inspiration: Jack, beloved pet of co-owners Sherry and David Kirchheimer, a 7-year old Australian Shepherd mix from the Pasadena Humane Society (CA).

Layla’s Lemonade (Strawberry Puree, Sprite, Lemonade, Basil Seed) Inspiration: Layla, the dog of Executive Chef Jordan Harvey and Pastry Chef Jessie Rae, is a 4-year old Blue Heeler mix from Nuzzles and Co.

For the canine customers: A custom Hearth and Hill tennis ball and a tasty treat. I mean, they don’t need mocktails. They have tails. (Sorry.)

Summer hours are: Monday-Thursday: Noon-8:30 pm; Friday & Saturday: Noon-9 pm; and Sunday: 10 am-8:30 pm. Reservations for either dine-in or dine-out options including take-out, free delivery, frozen items, farmers’ bags, etc. are available on-line or by calling the restaurant at 435-200-8840.

