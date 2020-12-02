Yes, we have winners! Cocktail Contest winners to be announced Wednesday! Watch this space.
Salt Lake City has bellied up to the bars, masked, safely distanced, disinfected and with palates fully engaged, to sip, think and determine the winner of this year’s Salt Lake magazine cocktail contest.
 
This year, we asked competing bartenders to get as creative as possible with their libations and the results were hot, cold, spicy, fruity, infused, shrubbed and pearled.
We hope you had a chance to taste and vote—because now the contest is over. The people have spoken, the judges have cogitated and the winners will be announced on Wednesday.
The maker of each Winning Drink will be awarded $500 and the Dark Horse drink will also receive a cash prize.
 
Congratulations to all.
 
 
And thanks to Sugar House Distillery and Libation, Inc. for helping to make the contest possible.
 
We wish all of you the best and jolliest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR