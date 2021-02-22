Some restaurants have a long tradition of delivery—pizza and Chinese food come to mind. J Wong’s, which offers excellent Chinese and Thai food, offers pickup and delivery. So does Sasa Kitchen (2095 E. 1300 South, 801-583-7888) where, in addition to meeting your old friend General Tso, you’ll find chicken gizzards and pig intestines. But many places making the switch to COVID necessities, have to rely on delivery services: GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats. These are so handy for the consumer but costly for the restaurant—services like these charge different rates for different types of orders, plus several commission fees. The restaurant may end up with a small percentage. Look for restaurants that provide their own delivery services. Alternative companies like ChowNow are more bottom-line friendly but may not offer a full delivery service. Chefpanzee, a local company, partners exclusively with local Utah restaurants, caterers, markets and even food trucks.
Oquirrh
We’re glad this tiny restaurant is open again for dine-in, the chicken confit pot pie is fabulous. Due to tiny street frontage, Oquirrh’s to-go food is available only for delivery. 368 E. 100 South, 801-359-0426.
Vessel Kitchen
Vessel Kitchen has multiple locations and, defying COVID odds, just opened its fourth space at 9th and 9th (801-810- 1950) in Salt Lake City. Choose a protein, add two sides and you’ve got the kind of balanced meal Mom used to make. Only, no offense to Mom, probably better. Vegan, vegetarian, keto and paleo meals are available and Vessel is a certified Whole-30 restaurant. With its own delivery service within defined areas.
Red Iguana
Red Iguana 2, the brilliant sibling of Utah’s favorite Mexican restaurant, offers curbside pickup and (for a $50 minimum) delivery. Yes. Mole. 866 W. South Temple, 801-214-6050.
Instacart
is an online service that delivers groceries from Smith’s, Lee’s, Sprouts, Fresh Market and others.