“Right now, we’re focused on filling people’s homes with happiness and joy,” says Beth Ann Shepherd, principal of Dressed Design. As a designer, Shepherd has brought her idiosyncratic style to the homes of high-profile clients across the country. Now, she is sharing her fresh, joyful design approach with Dressed Design’s new retail location in the heart of Park City.

The store, located on Main Street, lures guests with a welcoming veranda and an Instagram-ready hall of mirrors. Shepherd lovingly calls Dressed Design a menagerie and a rabbit hole. “Everyone’s first response is always the same word: wow,” she says.

Photo by Scot Zimmerman

Shepherd initially planned to open the shop in February 2020, right as COVID-19 began to ravage the U.S. While she was initially distraught about delaying the opening, Shepherd turned a global-pandemic-sized lemon into lemonade. She was inspired to debut with an eclectic mix of products to create the perfect weekend at home filled with music, family and entertainment. “This would be an entirely different place if we had not been locked down,” she says.

Now, along with custom furniture, Dressed carries vintage Les Paul guitars, whimsical pieces from local artists and old-school board games, including a Monopoly set made of glass, gold and crystal. “Dressed Design went from a traditional furnishings store into what I call a lifestyle gallery,” Shepherd explains. Now that her creativity has been sparked, there’s no going back. “I will not stop and I will not be staid. This store is going to continually evolve.”

692 Main St.

Park City

435-658-9857.

