Father’s day is this Sunday, June 21st. While this isn’t the typical Father’s Day we’re used to, there are still ways to make this year special for Dad! Check out this list of local restaurants are offering Father’s Day specials!

Salt Lake City:

Garden Cafe @ The Grand America: Father’s day brunch featuring a classic brunch menu. Reserve your table through Grand America’s website. https://www.grandamerica.com/dining/garden-cafe/ Tuscany: Father’s Day Brunch from 11 am to 2 pm. The menu will feature steak and eggs, belgium waffles, corn beef eggs benedict and more! https://www.tuscanyslc.com/ Franck’s: Four course prix fixe menu for $78 includes pork belly appetizer and BBQ wagyu short rib main course. 4-8 pm.. for dine in. https://francksfood.com/ Buca di Beppo Salt Lake City: Buca di Beppo is offering 2 great packages starting at only $12 per person. Each package comes with our Fresh Baked House Bread, Choice of Salad, Choice of Pastas or Entrées (depending on the package) and Chocolate Chip Cannoli. PLUS…Dad gets a Sweet Treat and a “World’s Greatest Dad” Koozie. Veneto: Offering a special four-course menu at their virtual Chef’s Table, all enjoyed from the comfort of home via Zoom. Those attending will be special guests of Veneto’s exec chef and owner Marco Stevanoni. Pre-order by June 19. $100 per person. Fleming’s: Prime bone-in ribeye and lobster three course meal for $100. https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/Locations/UT/Salt-Lake-City

Park City:

Bill White Farms Farm Stand: Place an online order for a wide range of Bill White Ranches beef, from steaks, roasts, ribs to ground beef perfect for grilling, along with sustainable salmon and halibut, fresh veggies, prepared menu items and meal kits made by Bill White restaurant chefs. https://billwhitefarms.square.site/s/shop

The Eating Establishment: The Eating Establishment will be open 8 a.m.-close on Father’s Day. theeatingestablishment.net

Hearth and Hill: Whether dining in for brunch or dinner or picking up curbside, Hearth and Hill’s Father’s Day specials will be available all day long. Start with aloha sweet potatoes, macaroni salad with crab, poke bowls, fried rice and Wagyu beef sliders. Move along to citrus and guava glazed baby back ribs and finish with rum pineapple upside down cake with coconut crème. Drink specials will be available for dine-in guests, and a mixer will be available for curbside patrons. Dine-in hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch), 4-8 p.m. (dinner), and curbside hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Reservations for either dine-in or dine-out are available online or by calling the restaurant at 435-200-8840. hearth-hill.com

Luna’s Kitchen: Luna’s Kitchen celebrates Dad with a Wagyu Brisket Taco meal available for dine-in or take out. The meal serves four people for $75 and includes Wagyu brisket, black beans, fajita peppers & onions, 12 tortillas, salsa & taco garnishes and four chocolate pot de cremes for dessert. Call 435-731-8383 or order online at lunaskitchenparkcity.com.

Riverhorse Provisions: Enjoy a savory Father’s Day special for two including wild game meatballs, buffalo chicken bites, chop salad, Niman Ranch grilled tri-tip, twice-baked potato, grilled veggies and cornbread for $68. Or choose from premium steak selections of rib eye, bone-in filet and center cut filet. Place orders by emailing orders@riverhorseprovisions.com.

Windy Ridge Bakery: Take advantage of Windy Ridge Bakery Curbside Online Ordering for sweet and savory treats. Choose from artisan breads, pastries, cakes and pies, as well as gourmet take-outs such as fresh soups, salads, quiche, pot pies, frozen lasagna, mac and cheese, meatballs and more. https://app.upserve.com/s/windy-ridge-bakery-park-city