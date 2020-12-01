Holiday shopping season has begun (insert eye-roll). Can you believe it? I certainly can’t. Nonetheless, the holidays are here whether we like it or not, and shopping for our loved ones is an inevitable part of the tradition. And while we can’t put an end to consumerism, we can offer our favorite small businesses to try and localize holiday spending. We got each member of the Salt Lake mag team to pick their favorite local store and an item they believe would make a great gift.
Here’s our picks:
- Ari’s Pick (Production Manager): A giftcard to Fice Gallery – They have a great shoe selection for those who are into sneakers!
- Jodi’s Pick (Office Manager): Dammit Dolls from Hip and Humble – As a person who has a great but often last-minute gift giver this reliable boutique on the eastern edge of 9th and 9th has saved the day on more than a few special occasions. 1043 E. 900 South, SLC, 801-467-3130, hipandhumble.com
- Jeanine’s Pick (Art Director): Utah Neighborhood Tea Towels from Salt and Honey Market. This is best gift ever! Each towel is designed and then hand screen printed here in SLC.
- Kaitlyn’s Pick (Digital Content Manager): I have two different gift ideas…
- One: Donate to a local organization that’s doing good things in your loved-ones honor. My choices are.. United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa Program: You can donate time, money or goods to this program or you can sponsor a child or an eldery adult in need. And Covid19 Mutual Aid-SLC: Salt Lake COVID-19 Mutual Aid Group is facilitating connections across the Salt Lake valley between individuals in need of support due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and individuals offering support to their community.
- My second local gift choice is Monkey Wrench Gang beers by Fisher Brewing: Fisher Brewing hatched a plan to help out one of our state’s most beloved book shops: Ken Sanders Rare Books. A portion of the proceeds from these beers will be donated back to Ken Sanders book stores. Not a beer drinker? You can still support Ken Sanders by buying books or Monkey Wrench Gang t-shirts from his shop.
- Scott’s Pick (Account Executive): A knife set from Spoons N Spices. Such an essential gift! Most people don’t think to buy for themselves.
- Jeremy’s Pick (Managing Editor): Two of Utah Filmmaker Trent Harris’ most famous (or infamous) films have been released on Blu-ray (remember that). Either (or both) Ruben & Ed and/or Plan 10 from Outer Space are essential viewing for anyone who calls Utah home. The first is a buddy flick staring Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) and Howard Hesseman (WKRP in Cincinnati) who head out into the desert to bury a frozen cat. And if that makes sense to you Plan 10 From Outer Space, a send up of weird Utah lore, will make even less. This year give the gift of Utah Weird. Buy them directly from the director himself at http://www.echocave.net
- Scott P’s Picks (Assistant Art Director): A book from or gift card to Weller Book Works in Trolley Square.
- Josh’s Pick (Web Editor for Utah Style and Design): A box of caramels from V Chocolates. Give the gift of sweetness this holiday.
- Mary’s Pick (Executive Editor for Salt Lake mag): Signed & Numbered frame shop and gallery. Look through bins of already-framed, clever, quirky and affordable prints by local artists. Or have something framed for someone. 2320 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, (801) 596-2093
- Ashley’s Pick (Marketing Consultant): A mystery puzzle box subscription from Kings English Book Store. Subscribe a friend or loved one to recieved a mystery puzzle up to six months!
- Brad’s Pick (Editor for Utah Style and Design): A live plant from Cactus and Tropicals. Few gifts keep giving like plants do once the holidays are over. It’s like having a new friend in your home!
- Kristin’s Pick (Marketing Consultant): A necklace from Mineral and Matter. They also have so many other gift ideas that aren’t just jewlery!
- Cori’s Pick (Director of Sales): A giftcard to Dancing Cranes Imports. They have a huge variety of gift options, from jewlery and crystals to oils and home decor.
- Don’t forget about our local restaurants in need. Purchase a gift card for your friend or loved one at their favorite local restaurant.
