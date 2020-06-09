Yes, SLC! A plethora of local Farmers Markets are opening for business in June. Common grounds among all these markets: they support local farms and sell fresh and healthy produce. This season, be sure to follow the new COVID-safety caveats and protocols, for example: maintain social distancing, wear masks, no pets (sorry, Fido), and try to leave the kids at home. The SLC Downtown Market explains: “It will be a food-focused market with limited vendors– think of us as an outdoor grocery store. There will be many new protocols in place for patrons, vendors, and staff alike. Please visit our website for a complete list of protocols, and to find out what to expect and what we expect of you, our customers.” We’ve got an abundance of options this season, support them all!

Saturdays at the Downtown Salt Lake Farmers Market is the oldest and the largest. Local only farmers and producers offer the freshest local fruits and vegetables as well as a wide variety of grass-fed meats, eggs, dairy, honey, flowers… It’s a busy crowd, so for less stress and first dibs on the good stuff, arrive early, and even better, come on two-wheels and take advantage of their bike valet services. Accepts DUFB. June 13 – Oct 24, 8 AM – 1 PM, Tuesday: Aug – Sept, 4 PM – Dusk, Historic Pioneer Park, SLC. LIBERTY PARK MARKET The Liberty Park Farmers Market helps support local farms and businesses by bringing fresh local produce directly to the Liberty Wells community. A smaller more intimate market experience, offering a handful of fresh produce vendors, eggs, and honey, as well as arts and craft vendors. Accepts DUFB. Fridays, June 12 – October, 4 PM, until dusk, Liberty Park, SLC.

SUNNYVALE MARKET Sunnyvale offers free $10 to those with EBT, SNAP, SSI and WIC benefits to spend on fresh produce. (this is awesome.) Wanna volunteer? Go here. SUNNYVALE FARMERS’ MARKET The Sunnyvale Farmers Market is backed by New Roots of Salt Lake City – a subsidiary program of the IRC or International Rescue Committee. Participating farmers gain access to land and are then able to sell their produce at the Sunnyvale Farmers Market. Specializing in ethnic crops, many locally grown vegetables (bean leaves, amaranth, red and daikon radishes, lambsquarter, solanum, and pumpkin shoots) are impossible to find at conventional markets and are highly desirable to those who love them. Saturdays: June 27 – Oct. 24, 11 am – 2 pm at Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 West. Wednesdays: July 8 – Oct. 7, 4 pm – 6:30 pm, IRC Office, 221 S. 400 West, and Central Park 2797 S. 200 East, SLC.

