After designing and subcontracting her third home, Amy Crawley put her passion for style and design towards a professional degree. She graduated from the SLCC interior design program in 2005. Soon after, Crawley opened her first design firm here in Utah which she ran for 16 years until she decided to follow her dreams of owning her own store. In the spring of 2019, Crawley made her dream come true when she opened Parkway Avenue Design and Mercantile, a furniture and gift boutique located in Draper. Crawley says her love for working with people has influenced her business greatly. “I absolutely love working with people. I love seeing how happy they are after we finish their project.” Crawley also loves interacting with people that stop by her store. “I want people to come into the store and feel a sense of home, I want them to find that piece that speaks to them and enhances their individual taste and style.”

Parkway Avenue is truly a one stop shop for all things unique. They have a beautiful showroom filled with stylish furnishings. They offer an array of home accessories, with everything from furniture that fits all needs, bed and bath decor, textiles, kitchen and even a vintage collection. In addition to home design, Parkway Avenue has one of a kind gifts for all recipients, corporate gift boxes as well as pre made gift boxes and packages for everyone. Crawley has made it a point to work with all shapes and sizes of projects. From inception, to one room at a time, to building from the ground up, Parkway Avenue is versatile and works with any budget. Crawley truly believes that your home should reflect your personal taste. Her team of designers will help you find your personal style, taking into consideration all of your preferences. With their experience and dedication to style, and their close collaboration with your home builders and architects, they will work carefully to bring your concept to life.

Crawley emphasized the youth of her business. “We are pretty new still, we want to continue getting the word out,” she says. Crawley and her team recently launched their new website which is updated with fresh inventory every week. Parkway Avenue Design features new local artists every few months, adding a sense of individuality to her store as well as giving customers original pieces to choose from. “We love working with local artisans,” Crawley says, “and we are always looking to add more to the mix.” Parkway Avenue Design is located at 1265 Draper Parkway in Draper and is open Monday through Friday 10-6 p.m. and Saturday 10-5 p.m.

To shop their website, go to parkwayavenuedesign.com

1265 Draper Pkwy, Draper

IG: @parkwayavenuedesign