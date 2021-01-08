I never thought I’d be able to eat a pie and go for a walk at the same time. Until now.

Pie Fight opened their 9th and 9th window in November. “We didn’t start out to open a COVID friendly business,” said creative brain and owner Johnny Duncan, “we had plans to open a walk-up window long before the pandemic started. We feel super lucky that the walk-up window format is so low touch and outdoors to keep our customers safe.”

The idea for Pie Fight came from a passion and desire to bring the 9th and 9th neighborhood something special and unique. “We live in such a big dessert market, but we wanted to give people something that was the highest quality,” said Duncan, “we also wanted to go in a different direction than some other dessert trends we are seeing in the state.”

Being “different” was certainly achieved. With pie flavors like coconut macaroon, raspberry eggnog and cranberry almond, this pie shop is anything but unoriginal. I was lucky enough to try every flavor on the menu. Each one so special in their own way. Flakey buttery crust that melts in your mouth, ooey-gooey centers made with high quality ingredients and fresh fruit. My personal favorite was the coconut macaroon. Topped with a delicious chocolate drizzle and sprinkled with coconut shavings. I was amazed at how they made a pie taste like an authentic coconut macaroon.

Pie Fight’s business seems to be a local hit, selling out of hand pies almost daily. “Our first week or two was a lot of friends and family visiting,” said Duncan, “though we were pleasantly surprised by a lot of folks in the neighborhood who appreciate a good pie. There are a couple people that have come by to get pies almost every day we’ve been open since.” With COVID taking a toll on our restaurant community, this is welcoming news.

Duncan is hopeful for the future, “It’s challenging for any small business to open during a pandemic, but we are very grateful to live in a city that is so supportive.”

And they’re right. Salt Lake City is one of the most supportive communities I’ve ever lived in. A city where niche businesses (such as delicious hand pies) can flourish, even during the midst of a pandemic. Keep supporting one another, keep shopping small and eating local.

Pie Fight is open Tuesday-Saturday from 1PM to 8PM. 937 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105, 385-222-5373, thepiefight.com

