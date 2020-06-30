It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Salt Lake, Utah Style & Design and Utah Bride & Groom magazines’ co-owner and JES Media co-founder John E. Shuff. He passed away peacefully on June 29 at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He is survived by his wife Margaret Mary, his children David and Molly, and two grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

John and Margaret Mary Shuff first came to Salt Lake City so John could participate in activities at the National Ability Center—he had battled multiple sclerosis for years. They fell in love with Utah, Park City and Salt Lake, purchased a second home here and decided to start Salt Lake magazine. That was in 1989; the magazine and the Shuffs have been contributing to our community ever since. And, as John said, “Since day one, the Salt Lake community has been wonderful to us.”

John was particularly known for his “My Turn” column—in every issue of Salt Lake magazine, he took a page to recount experiences and lessons from his life and career. Those biographical tales and opinions, told with humor and humility, were beloved by readers.

Margaret Mary Shuff will continue as publisher of the magazine.