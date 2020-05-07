It’s safe to say that Mother’s Day has caught all of us a little off guard! My goodness- I thought it was still April! But hey, there is still time to make this Mother’s Day one to remember! While we can’t take mom out for that beautiful patio-seated spring brunch, we can bring the brunch to her- all while supporting local businesses. What more could a mother want? Check out some of the amazing Mother’s Day specials these local restaurants and businesses are offering:

Caputo’s Market is offering Mother’s Day Brunch in a box which includes: Recipes for Orgeat Spritz (or soda!), Frittata for Mama, and Double Chocolate Pancakes are included (additional ingredients needed: see list below), along with ingredients created by small artisans in Spain, France, Vietnam, and right here in SLC, Utah

Hearth & Hill Celebrates Mother’s Day with a take-out Mother’s Day brunch. This includes: Snacks: Gravlax platter with mini bagels, Mini quiche with spinach & feta, Korean fried chicken wings. Mains: Penne pasta, crab ragout, fine herbs, Sliced prime rib, chimichurri, horseradish sauce, Potato gratin, Tomato and burrata, Grilled jumbo asparagus, sabayon, Brussels sprouts, spiced pecan, balsamic glaze. Sweets: Chocolate covered strawberries, Lemon blueberry cupcakes.

Hub and Spoke Diner is offering Mother’s Day Specials to-go! They are offering breakfast kits, from-scratch pies to-go and 5-course dinners.

SLC Eatery is offering a delicious Mother’s Day Brunch to-go for just $60. Serves 4. Order by Saturday 5/9.

Cafe Trio is offering curbside pick up for Mother’s Day Brunch. Who doesn’t love a breakfast Strata? Order by 4pm on Friday, May 8th.

Avenues Proper is offering curbside pick up for Mother’s Day specials which include smoked ribs, smoke trout tartine and tasty deserts. Order online or call 385-227-8628.

Pago is offering a 5-Course Mother’s Day meal to go. Fully cooked meals by their head chef. Ready to heat & serve for you to enjoy at home. Pre-order by this Friday, May 8th, with pickup Saturday May 9th. Meal for Two includes -Smoked Salmon Corn Cakes, Artisan Cheese, Spring Vegetables, Potato Gratin, Your choice of Lamb or Braised Chicken and Carrot Cake Muffins.

Passion Flour is offering beautiful and delicious macaron bouquets will be available for preorder this Mother’s Day! You’ll have your choice of chocolate-raspberry filled Rose Shaped Macarons or strawberry-matcha filled Daisy Shaped Macarons. Place orders by Friday, May 8th. Call (385)-242-7040.

The Baking Hive always has amazing treats available for curbside pick up. Some of their Mother’s Day specials include: Lemon & Elderflower Cake, Chocolate Cake with Salted Caramel Buttercream, Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating Kits, Buttercream Sugar Cookies. Call 801-419-0197 to place any orders!

Log Haven is offering Mother’s Day lunch to go, with curbside pick up available! They are also offering LIMITED in-house dining. Call 801-272-8255 to place orders or for more information.

Salt and Honey Market has teamed up with Simply Sweet Bakery Boutique to offer Mother’s Day treat boxes and cookies! To order, go to: saltandhoneyshop.com

Maven Oak Creative is offering a Mother’s Day charcuterie boards. Orders close Friday at 1pm, go to mavenoakcreative.com/platter-menu/ to order.

Les Madeleines is teaming up with Native Flower company to offer a beautiful bouquet/cake package.

