It’s been hard to gauge the level of my emotional wellbeing these days. One determining factor is how many times in a 24-hour period I call my sister in Florida. If it’s once, that’s a relatively good sign. If it’s three or more, that’s something different altogether. During the quake, the quarantine, the threat of job and general life insecurity, I’ve leaned on the support of her and many humans I trust, for venting, validation, constructive feedback, and problem-solving.

There really is nothing to replace it, real-time human connection is almost always the most valuable tool in times of crisis. But it has to be with the right person, with someone who possesses skills in communication and has access to resources. And what if you don’t have that?

Need Help? Call the Lifeline. 1.800.273.TALK Anonymous • Free • Local

As our common thread during this time, we all have experienced loss and the feelings that accompany that loss. Utah’s culture poses unique challenges when met with adversity. Many who were raised to believe those bad things happen because of bad behavior. And our mental health climate reflects some of those beliefs. We don’t always have a person who can provide a neutral and professional stance when presented with the issues we are facing.

While my sister in Florida isn’t up for grabs, the state of Utah created a new effort to support us, in acknowledgment and in support of the many of us who are needing it. Live On is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health.

If you or someone you are concerned about are in need of help, it’s out there.

For more information, visit: https://liveonutah.org/