Before the family gets too accustomed to custom-ordering their dinner, remember that many places are offering a whole meal with one click. Set the table—placemats, flatware, napkins and all—and share a meal together. This is one ritual that will help us get through COVID.

Full Meal Deal

Stoneground Italian Kitchen

Weekend Suppers offer four unique Italian meal experiences per quarter that will be rotated on a monthly basis. Packed to go with full instructions. Order the day before. Or order for four—pasta dishes, salads, lasagna, bread, chicken parmigiana. From the Stoneground Home section of the website, you can also order pizza kits to make at home and ingredients from the Pantry.

249 E. 400 South, 801-364-1368, SLC

Veneto

Besides ordering curbside from its authentic menu, you can order a full meal for four with one click: lasagne, bread, the house salad and tiramisu; Caprese salad, choice of two kinds of pasta, pan-roasted chicken and tiramisu and other menus.

370 E. 900 South, 801-359-0708, SLC

Spice-to-Go

Full Meal Deal, Spice-to-go
Spice Kitchen; Photo by Adam Finkle

The offshoot of the food business incubator, Spice Kitchen, Spice-to-Go offers exotic ethnic meals at a reasonable price. The menu depends on who’s cooking—go to the website and sign up to get the latest info. Orders must be submitted by Tuesday at noon; pick up your order and pay at Spice Kitchen between 4 and 6:30 pm on the date of your meal.

Square Kitchen, 751 W. 800 South, SLC, 385-229-4703 (ask for Cameron)

Cucina

Takes delivery, to go, curbside, and catering orders over the phone. Smoked pork carnitas tacos with Spanish rice, avocado crema, pineapple salsa, salad and lemon bar. Three courses for $20.

1026 2nd Ave., SLC, 801-322-3055.

