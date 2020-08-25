“We have art in order not to die of the truth.” -Friedrich Nietzsche

In this time of unpleasant truths, artist Mark Seely included the Nietsche. quote on the notice about his newest exhibition: TO DISAPPEAR, ENTIRELY.

The show opens this weekend (8/28/20) with a reception at Seely’s Atelier at at 440 W.Harvey Milk BLVD. from 8pm “till whenever I decide to shut it down.”

The work, all new and interrelated mixed media pieces focusing on the construct of self, ego death, “and of course my own neuroticisms” seems almost weirdly timely considering the world’s current atmosphere of fears, practical and philosophical uncertainty, and insistent solitude. The portraits show the naked heart and soul of the artist.

See brand new work, browse a sale on past works, and cross your fingers for giveaways.

Then again, this is Mark Seely—the evening is guaranteed to be fun in spite of it all.

Sterilization, masks, and social distancing practices will be adhered to.