Transgender Day of Remembrance is this Friday, November 20th. It was initially founded in 1999 to bring awareness and remembrance to the murder of transgender woman Rita Hester. Every year since, it’s continued to be a day to honor transgender individuals who have died.

In Salt Lake City, over 300 flags stand outside of the Salt Lake City and County Building to represent the lives of transgender people lost this year.

Virtual Events:

LGBT Services at UVU, together with Spectrum, Genderbands and Provo Pride is hosting an online event, Stories of Trans Resilience, on November 20 (1 pm) to share good news, stories of personal triumphs and successes that we can celebrate together with folks in our community. Learn more here.

TEA and Project Rainbow (Sponsored by: Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, Equality Utah, Utah Pride Center, HRC Utah) presents a vigil of remembrance, a live streamed event (6 pm), reading the names of transgender individuals who have passed. Learn more here.

For more city life click here.