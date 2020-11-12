So, it’s that time of year again. The holidays. What will you do? Support your local economy, or throw your holiday budget at mass retailers who contribute large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions?

Utah Pride Center and Clever Octopus invite Utahns to be #localists this holiday season, by skipping online mass retailers and opting to shop at their second annual Not Yo’ Mama’s Winter Market instead.

This market, although usually in-person, will be virtual to accommodate the need to limit exposure due to COVID-19. The market will open November 9 and close December 18, allowing for more time to browse the selection, unlike the traditional, in-person two-day event.

According to this study, spending just 10% more at local businesses would keep approximately $1.3 billion in the Utah economy each year. By shopping at the Not Yo’ Mama’s Winter Market, you will be supporting a network of local artists who have also been hit by store closures, and send your family one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, without sacrificing quality.

Clever Octopus Creative Reuse Center is a retail shop that sells quality materials and art and craft supplies that would otherwise be destined for the landfill. As Utah’s only creative reuse center, Clever Octopus supports shopping local as a means of promoting environmental awareness and sustainability in business and favors artists and businesses that are dedicated to minimizing and reimagining how they produce waste.

Vendors who sell quirky, stunning, bold, fanciful or otherwise unique products are encouraged to apply to be included in the market. In the market application, vendors include a donation to be included in Utah Pride Center’s silent auction at a later date. Proceeds from the auction fund the work the Pride Center does to uplift, educate, and provide affirming programming and resources to LGBTQ+ youth and adults. For more information visit http://www.cleveroctopus.org/ winter-market.