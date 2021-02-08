2021 is the year of spreading love and supporting local. With Valentine’s right around the corner, these ideas from our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide are the perfect way to show your community and your sweetheart some affection.

1. Valentine’s Day Bartender Box from Top Shelf



Top Shelf has a special holiday version of their Bartender Box, delivering everything you need for mouthwatering cocktails right to your door. The box is completed with mood-setting candle holders, candles and rose petals from Harvest Moon Events and boozy chocolate bars from Ritual Chocolate.



Support tons of great local businesses at once with a platter or basket from Maven Oak, which includes all kinds of goodies from Utah companies.



Skip the supermarket chain and buy a beautiful bouquet closer to home. (Plus, flowers don’t have to be just for romance: Native Flower Company sells a Galentine’s crate too.)



Let’s face it: 2021 has already been a stressful year. Give the gift of much-needed self care with a spa day, including Basalt’s signature stone massage.



5. A personalized pet mug from Alpine Earthworks Pottery

Hand-crafted by a local artisan, adorable custom mugs for pugs are the perfect way to memorialize the true love of your life.



Katie Waltman sells clothing, home decor and skin care products, but let’s be honest, Valentine’s Day is all about the jewelry, and this boutique has got you covered.



Your skin deserves some Valentine’s love too. Olio has natural products to keep your skin, beard and tattoos happy and healthy.

8. A membership to Maven Strong

Fitness classes at Maven Strong promote mind and body love that you’ll be feeling well beyond February 14.

9. A date-night with food from their favorite local restaurant

Local restaurants desperately need our help this year, and ordering takeout from a neighborhood favorite is always a good idea. Need help narrowing down your options? We love Himalayan Kitchen, Vessel Kitchen and Pie Fight for dessert. Plus, our most recent print issue has plenty of recommendations for takeout and delivery.

10. Pick up some books at Ken Sanders Rare Books

Sharing a favorite book is basically the perfect romantic gesture, and local treasure Ken Sanders Rare Books could use your support this holiday.

11. A donation in your loved one’s honor

Give back by supporting local organizations like SLC COVID-19 Mutual Aid or the Utah Food Bank, who are helping Utahns hard hit by the pandemic. For outdoor lovers, nonprotfit environmental groups like Wild Utah Project, Save Our Canyons, SUWA and Protect Our Winters fight to protect Utah’s landscapes.

12. Special edition toffee from Cache Toffee

We all know that a box of chocolates is a Valentine’s Day tradition, but for a more unique sweet, try Cache Toffee’s February special with dried cherries, almonds and amaretto mixed with both white and dark chocolate.

13. A trip to Gardner Village

Gardner Village has gifts for all tastes, from cute date nights (how about a winter carriage ride?) to sweet treats to bespoke jewelry.

14. A Valentine’s crate from Osteria Amore

A perfect gift and socially distanced date night rolled into one, this crate has everything you need to prepare a perfect Italian feast for two.