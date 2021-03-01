Of all the things Covid has taken away, revelry and grabbing a drink with friends ranks admittedly low on the list of priorities. But people in Park City have a rich history of sidling up to the bar. We could deploy the old “drinking town with a skiing problem” descriptor here, but we’ll just say it’s a resilient town with folks who aren’t ready to give up on having a good time. Thankfully, the proprietors of some of our favorite establishments have come up with ways to let us tip a few back in relative safety. We’re on the way to besting this pandemic, but I imagine we could still all use a drink right now.

BONEYARD’S WINE DIVE

The Wine Dive half of the Boneyard is taking online reservations for the winos, I mean aficionados, who want to sample from their extensive wine list.

1251 Kearns Blvd., 435-649-0911

THE CORNER STORE

This classic après spot at Park City Mountain Base has a lively patio with frequent live music, affordable drinks and delicious waffle fries. It’s not uncommon to see off-duty patrollers blowing off some steam here too.

1325 Lowell Ave., 435-645-8666

THE UMBRELLA BAR

With a big patio, some fire pits, a food truck and the eponymous soft-topped shelter, the Umbrella Bar has shot up the rankings as the après spot in Canyons Village. Even on snowy days, the open-air atmosphere is now a feature, not a bug.

3720 N. Sundial Ct., 435-615-3307

NO NAME SALOON & ANNEX

Main Street’s flagship watering hole, the No Name Saloon and Annex is taking online reservations to secure a place to drink with its eclectic mash-up of locals and visitors.

447 Main St., 435-649-6667,

BONEYARD SALOON

The Boneyard Saloon has added three private globes to their popular rooftop patio. Each globe can seat up to 10 guests and can be reserved online.

1251 Kearns Blvd., 435-649-0911,

BUTCHER’S CHOPHOUSE & BAR

Butcher’s has three Alpenglobe private globes available for reservation-only that allow for drinking and dining for up to eight people. Each of the globes has six reservations available per evening, which requires a food and beverage minimum starting at $400 for a two-hour session.

751 Lower Main St., 435-647-0040

Reserve Your Glass

Taking cues from the ski resorts in town, some bars are implementing reservation systems to limit capacity. Sign up so you can line ‘em up.

Outdoor Après

The great outdoors is still your safest bet for staying healthy during the pandemic. From après to after dinner, there are plenty of open-air places to grab a drink.

Outside the Box, Inside the Globe

Private, outdoor “snow globes” are bringing COVID-safe climate control to sipping on a cocktail. Take shelter with your quaranteam.

